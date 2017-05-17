By Walter Geiger
An autopsy conducted on the body of Lori Williams performed at the state crime lab May 8 was inconclusive and investigators will now await the results of toxicology testing to determine a definitive cause of death.
Williams’ body was found May 8 in a densely wooded area off Klopfer Road in south Monroe County near Bolingbroke. She left her home on Hwy. 36 East here May 2 and did not return.
Lori Williams autopsy inconclusive; toxicology could take months
