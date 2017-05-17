/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Lori Williams autopsy inconclusive; toxicology could take months

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Wednesday, May 17. 2017
By Walter Geiger

An autopsy conducted on the body of Lori Williams performed at the state crime lab May 8 was inconclusive and investigators will now await the results of toxicology testing to determine a definitive cause of death.

Williams’ body was found May 8 in a densely wooded area off Klopfer Road in south Monroe County near Bolingbroke. She left her home on Hwy. 36 East here May 2 and did not return.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette