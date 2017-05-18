Milner’s Pecan Festival will return for a second year this Saturday, May 20.
The event will be held at Milner City Park from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. and will feature many of the same attractions as last year’s event including the Run Like a Nut 5K, about 30 food and craft vendors, a car show, a corn hole tournament, face painting and kids activities.
Zander Mickle hawks his wares at last year's Pecan Festival.
Milner's Pecan Festival is Saturday
