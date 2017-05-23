Mrs. LaNira Adams Holmes, age 74, of Barnesville passed away Saturday, October 15, 2016 in an Upson County Healthcare Facility. A Barnesville native, Mrs. Holmes was the daughter of the late James Hubert Adams and the late Mrs. Vivian Poulnot Adams. She was raised in Lamar County, graduating from Gordon Military College before moving to Atlanta in 1962, where she graduated from Georgia State College. She retired from BellSouth after completing a 30 year career, and moved back to Barnesville in 1992. She then embarked on a second career as receptionist for Drs. Woodall, Wilson, & Manley, retiring 9 years. In 2010, she joined the Lamar County Sheriff's Office as a receptionist and worked there for 1 1/2 years. She was a member of The First Baptist Church of Barnesville.
Survivors include: Her Husband - Donald P. Holmes ; 2 Daughters - Julie Holmes of Barnesville, and Marcie Holmes Porrata (& Jorge) of Douglas ; a Sister - Deirdri Adams Reoch (& Bill) of Canton ; a Brother - Jim Adams (& Carol) of Barnesville ; 2 Grandchildren - Cameron & Abby Vickers of Douglas ; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services for Mrs. LaNira Adams Holmes will be held on Saturday, June 10,2017 at 2:30 in the Chapel of Williams Funeral Home with the Reverend Garth Forster officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Williams Funeral Home on Saturday, June 10, 2017 from 1 pm until the service hour.
The family has requested, that in lieu of flowers, that Memorial Contributions may be made to The National Kidney Foundation, 270 Peachtree St NE #1040, Atlanta, GA 30303, or visit them at www.kidney.org
Those who wish may view the Memorial Page and sign the Guestbook online at: www.williamsfh.net
Williams Funeral Home of Barnesville is in charge of arrangements (770) 358-1678