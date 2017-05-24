Locals shine in All-Star game

Three Lady Trojans participated in the Divarsity All-Star soccer game Saturday at Sprayberry High School.
Kayleigh Swanson, who took the place of the injured Don’A Traylor on the Blue team, got the first goal of the game on a shot from 30 yards out.
The Blue squad went on to win 4-0. LC’s Hailey Hadsell had an assist on the second goal. The third goal came when Swanson launched a 35-yard shot which got away from the keeper and was tapped in by a teammate.
Jaiyla Harpe played strong on defense for the Blue team, thwarting several scoring opportunities for the opposition.
“There were a lot of schools represented in the game, including some of the Atlanta private schools. For our Lady Trojans to have such an impact on the outcome is an impressive accomplishment,” Lady Trojan coach Wayne Calvert