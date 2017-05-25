Mr. Earnest “BB” Ray Russell Bailey, age 56, of Barnesville passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at his residence. He was the son of the late Billy Bailey and Margene Morgan Lindsey Bailey and was also preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Kay Quinn Bailey. Mr. Bailey was a member of Panhandle Baptist Church, and was a contractor. Mr. Bailey is survived by his two Daughters, Morgan Bailey of Hampton and Miranda Smith (& Michael) of Gray; one Son, Christopher Bailey of Barnesville; two Sisters, Michelle Adams (& Mike) of Griffin and Regina Shumate; seven Grandchildren, Kane Smith, Jaden Smith, Christopher Bailey, Jr., Grayce Rae Bailey, Nevaeh Bailey, Owen Smith and Callin Giles; Nieces and Nephews, Brandie Adams, Nicholas Adams, Stuart Adams, Michael Adams, Robbie McLendon, Isaac Shumate, Hunter Glaze and Adam Glaze.
Funeral Services for Mr. Earnest “ BB” Ray Russell Bailey will be private.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be made to Williams Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.
Those who wish may view the Memorial Page and sign the Guestbook online at williamsfh.net
Williams Funeral Home of Barnesville is in charge of arrangements, (770) 358-1678.
