Valedictorian Amber Castleberry and Salutatorian Brannon Waller will lead the Lamar County High School Class of 2017 through graduation exercises Saturday morning at Trojan Field at 9 a.m.
Castleberry and Waller have excelled in both their high school classes and college curriculum through the Lamar County’s dual-enrollment program with Gordon State College. Both Castleberry and Waller will continue their studies in their chosen fields at Mercer University next in the fall.
Castleberry, Waller to lead Class of 2017
