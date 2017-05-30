Linda Collier, age 52, of Barnesville passed away on Friday, May 19, 2017. The family received friends at the home of her niece, Denise Fluellyn at 1019 Morgan Dairy Road in Milner. Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 24 at 2 p.m. at the Fresh Manna Ministires in Barnesville. Interment followed in the Shiloh cemetery. Pastor Oliver Leaks officiated. Bentley’s Funeral Home of Barnesville was in charge of all professional services.
Miss Collier is survived by nine siblings: Lee Barkley (Lillie Ruth) of Milner, Bobby Barkley (Cheryl) of Smyrna and Jesse Barkley (Daisy), Angelyn Johnson, Morris Barkley (Mary), Margie McDowell, Ronnie Barkley, Leonard Collier and Geraldine Foster of Barnesville. She is also survived by aunts Annie Maude Williams of Barnesville and Margaret Bennett and Elizabeth Walker of Griffin, and a host of other relatives and friends that will miss her dearly.
Updated: Linda Collier
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks