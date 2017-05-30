Mamie Bell Walton Fambro, 92, of Barnesville passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2017. The family may be contacted at their residence. Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 30 at 1 p.m. at the Whites Chapel AME Church. Interment followed in the O’neal Cemetery of Lamar County. Pastor Lafayette Cooksey officiated. Bentley's and Sons Funeral Home of Barnesville was in charge of all professional arrangements.
Mrs. Fambro is survived by six children: Willie P. Fambro and Rev. Jimmy Fambro (Jamie) of Barnesville, John B. Fambro of Griffin, Betty Fambro of Barnesville, Sylvia F. Easton of Jenkinsburg and Mark Fabian Fambro of Barnesville. She is also survived by 32 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren, 15 great great grandchildren, daughters in laws Annie Fambro Sutton (Charlie) and Cora L. Fambro of Barnesville, God daughters and sons Margaret Fluellyn, Patricia Walker, Andrew Byrd and R.C. Smith of Barnesville, devoted cousins Earnestine Barrett of Barnesville and Ruby Walker of Atlanta, aquaintences Lucille Haygood of Culloden, Mary Beth Whatley, Annie Autry Warner and Mary Jordan of Barnesville and a host of other relatives, nieces, nephews and close friends who will dearly miss her.
