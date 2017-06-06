Mrs. Mary B. Duffee, age 80, of Milner, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2017, at her home. Mrs. Duffee was born October 22, 1936 in Carroll County, daughter of the late Charlie L. Barron and Jenny Sticher Gulley. She was also preceded in death by her stepmother, Dorothy Barron. Mrs. Duffee served with the Lamar County Fire Department 33 years and retired as the assistant chief. She participated in many MDA fund raiser. Mrs. Duffee loved spending time with her family, loved birds and flowers.
Survivors include her daughters and son-in-law, Jeannie Charlene Duffee Crews, and Teresa Renee and Allan (Chop) McWhorter all of Milner; grandchildren, Chad Crews, Jarod Crews (Brandi), Chase Crews (Sara), Quinton Crews, Haley Piper and Ryan Piper; great-grandchildren, Dylan Barnwell, Lexi Crews, Chloe Crews, Kenlee Crews, Camryn Crews, and Chandler Crews; brother, Lee Barron; sister, Loretta B. Thompson; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 Wednesday at the Lamar County Fine Arts Center. Interment will be at Griffin Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the Lamar County Fine Arts Center on Tuesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00.
Services are being arranged and directed by Breedlove Memorial Chapel, Barnesville, GA. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.breedlovememorialchapel.com
