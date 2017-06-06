Carolyn Bagley Thomas passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 9, 2017, at Fincher Memorial Cemetery in Meansville, Georgia. Rev. James Taylor will officiate. The family will greet friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 8, 2017, at Monroe County Memorial Chapel.
Mrs. Thomas, the daughter of the late Rev. Herbert Bagley and Marie Fowler Bagley was born February 25, 1937, in Hall County, Georgia. Her husband, James Willard Thomas preceded her in death. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Thomas was currently a member of Mable White Baptist Church, previously a member of Milford Baptist Church, Sharon Baptist Church and Haw Creek Church.
Survivors include her children, Deborah (Thomas) Vanhuss and Donna Thomas Myford of Forsyth; two grandchildren, Victoria Marie Vanhuss and Seth Thomas Vanhuss.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Salvation Army, 1955 Broadway, Macon, GA 31206.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of local arrangements.
Carolyn Thomas
