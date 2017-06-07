City plans to relocate graves from industrial site

By Walter Geiger
A public hearing is scheduled for June 20 at the Lamar County courthouse on a request by the City of Barnesville to relocate approximately 103 graves from an industrial site off Old Milner Road to Greenwood Cemetery.
The hearing will begin at 7 p.m.
Some 103 graves will be removed from this hilltop graveyard off Old Milner Road for industrial expansion. At issue is whether or not victims of a Confederate train wreck during the Civil War are buried there. The crash, involving trains pulled by engines known as Dispatch and Governor killed 31 people, mostly wounded CSA soldiers en route to hospitals in Barnesville from the Battle of Atlanta. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
