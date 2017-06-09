Sgt. Sylvia A. Pye, 56, of Barnesville transitioned on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at WellStar Spalding Regional. Services were held Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 11 a.m. at East Mount Sinai Baptist Church. Pastor Jimmy Lyons officiated and interment with honors was held at the O’Neal Cemetery. Sgt. Pye served with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department over 20 years. She was a member of East Mount Sinai Baptist Church.
She leaves to cherish her memory one son Dentavious Pye of Griffin; parents Minnie L. (Lewis Sr.) Fletcher of Barnesville; one grandson; sisters Rosalin Phillips and Tracy Fletcher both of Barnesville; brothers Lewis (Talena) Fletcher Jr., of Savannah and Rodney Fletcher of Barnesville and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends whom all will miss her dearly.
Sgt. Sylvia Pye
