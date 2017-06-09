On June 8th, 2017, former Spalding County Sheriff’s Department Captain, David Wayne Gibson entered a non-negotiated plea to two counts of Violation of Oath of Office before Honorable Robert “Mack” Crawford in Spalding County Superior Court and was sentenced to ten years with the first three to be served in a State penitentiary.
The State, represented by Benjamin D. Coker, requested ten years with five to serve in prison. Judge Crawford sentenced Gibson to the ten serve three and granted first offender status. The state objected to first offender.
Gibson was also ordered to surrender his P.O.S.T. certification as part of his sentence.
These charges stem from a G.B.I. investigation conducted at the request of the Griffin Circuit District Attorney’s Office. The District Attorney’s office will have no further comment on this matter due to pending civil litigation.
Gibson enters guilty pleas
