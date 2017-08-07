/Unitedbank
Updated: Lamar County Schools to delay dismissal for solar eclipse

Walter Geiger
Monday, August 7. 2017
Lamar County Schools will delay dismissal by one hour for all schools on Monday, Aug. 21 due to the upcoming solar eclipse. Middle and high schools will dismiss at 3:30 p.m. Primary and elementary schools will not let out until 4:15 p.m.

Comments
#1 Steve Raynie on 08/07/17 at 06:15 PM
I am a little confused here. Is the school district telling me that my children cannot be checked out to participate in a carefully supervised (STEM) educational experience arranged by their parents? (Parents who, by the way, have trained their kids to have enough sense not to stare at the sun even during an eclipse.) Why must "all students ... remain indoors during [the eclipse]?" I hope the message here is not that parents cannot be trusted with the care of their children.

The district's attitude here is disturbing to me because it seems paternalistic. I have fond memories of participating in eclipse observation as a high school student. I would hate for my children to miss out on this important event that could ignite their imaginations and fuel their academic drive.

There is no substitute for actual observation of a significant event like this one. Perhaps the school board needs a lesson from "Sid the Science Kid." Yes, the sarcasm was intended.
#2 unk unk on 08/09/17 at 09:52 AM
Did you not read the article. The eclipse is happening during school hours and peaking at 2:38 p.m. which is during normally scheduled dismissal. Just get your child checked out before 1:30 and your child can have their carefully supervised (STEM) educational experience arranged by you!! The school system is looking after ALL children not saying you get pick them up before the hours listed!!!
