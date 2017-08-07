Lamar County Schools will delay dismissal by one hour for all schools on Monday, Aug. 21 due to the upcoming solar eclipse. Middle and high schools will dismiss at 3:30 p.m. Primary and elementary schools will not let out until 4:15 p.m.
The district's attitude here is disturbing to me because it seems paternalistic. I have fond memories of participating in eclipse observation as a high school student. I would hate for my children to miss out on this important event that could ignite their imaginations and fuel their academic drive.
There is no substitute for actual observation of a significant event like this one. Perhaps the school board needs a lesson from "Sid the Science Kid." Yes, the sarcasm was intended.