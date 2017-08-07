Mr. Richard M. Smith, age 72, of Barnesville, Georgia passed away on Friday, August 4, 2017 at his residence.
Mr. Smith was born November 16, 1944 in Albany, Georgia. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harrison H. Smith and Thelma Louise McCook Smith. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in the Vietnam War in the 101st Airborne Division. Mr. Smith lived life to the fullest loving music, food and his family.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Ellis Smith; daughter, Michelle Szeremeta and husband, Matt; son, Harrison Smith and wife, Ashley; grandson, Andrew Smith; sister, Cindy Mangham and husband Larry; nephew, Deputy Richard Mangham; and other extended family.
An informal gathering for Mr. Smith will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 beginning at 6 p.m. at his home in Barnesville, Georgia. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Richard M. Smith by posting your tributes and memories.
