Mr. Lewis “Gene” Eugene Kelly, age 65, of Barnesville passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2017 in an Upson County Healthcare Facility.
A native of Clayton County, Mr. Kelly lived in Locust Grove for a number of years until moving to Lamar County in 2000. He was the son of the late Mr. Emmett Lewis Kelly and the late Mrs. Eunice Odessa Scott Kelly. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sonya Kelly Powell and by a grandson, Ronnie Powell. Mr. Kelly was a retired plant operator for Henry County Water Authority and was a member of Rock Springs Church.
Mr. Kelly is survived by his Wife – Susie Murray Kelly; 1 Daughter – Amy (Shon) Adams of Barnesville; 1 Son- Cody (Felicia) Kelly of Barnesville; His faithful dog companion- Dee; 2 Sisters- Mary Mularz of Locust Grove and Carole (Bryant) Burks of Jackson; 3 Brothers- Lamar Kelly and Richard Kelly, both of Barnesville, and Kenneth (Cindy) Kelly of Griffin; Brother-in-law & Sister-in-law- Roy and Anita Neal of McDonough; Brother-in-law- Joe Shelton of Peachtree City; 4 Grandchildren- Micheal Adams, Austin Adams, Brody Kelly, and Caleb Kelly; Great Grand Child- Hunter Adams.
Funeral Services for Mr. Lewis “Gene” Eugene Kelly will be conducted Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at 11 O’Clock in the Chapel of the Williams Funeral Home with the Reverend Craig Walden officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends at the Williams Funeral Home in Barnesville on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 from 5pm until 7pm.
