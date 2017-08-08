Herald Gazette subscribers can read the transcript of Bobbie Jo Sumner's fateful interview with Craig Cooper and Al Moltrum that led to her arrest inside.
The statement was a big issue in her trial that led to a 20-year prison sentence. Sumner was found guilty of first degree vehicular homicide, hit and run and four counts of making false statements in connection with the 2013 death of Alexandra Noelle Desir.
Bobbie Jo Sumner (left) during her trial. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
