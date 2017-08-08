The first two of three public hearings set on the county commission’s proposal to raise property taxes by 9.66% are set for today.
The hearings will be conducted at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the commission meeting room at the courthouse. The third hearing is set for Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.
Additionally, Milner is advertising its plan to raise property taxes by .962% which will garner the municipality just under $2000 in additional funds.
Tax hike hearings get underway this morning
