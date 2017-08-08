/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Tax hike hearings get underway this morning

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Tuesday, August 8. 2017
The first two of three public hearings set on the county commission’s proposal to raise property taxes by 9.66% are set for today.

The hearings will be conducted at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the commission meeting room at the courthouse. The third hearing is set for Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.

Additionally, Milner is advertising its plan to raise property taxes by .962% which will garner the municipality just under $2000 in additional funds.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette