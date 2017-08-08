Mrs. Diane Daniel Taylor, beloved teacher, friend, and family member, died Monday, August 7, 2017, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.
Born May 29, 1944, in Atlanta, GA, she was the daughter of the late Carlton Haines and Louise McCall Daniel. At age three, she moved with her family to Wauchula, FL, where she grew up and graduated from Hardee County High School.
As a new bride in 1963, Diane moved to Barnesville, GA and became an active citizen of her community. She received a BS degree in Elementary Education from Tift College and her Masters degree from Georgia State University. She enjoyed a career in public school education for 43 years and was named 1998 Teacher of the Year at Orrs Elementary School in Griffin. Also, she was involved in GA Retired Educators Association, Lamar County Retired Educators Association, the Republican Party of Lamar County, The Happy Hour Travel Club, and Moonflower Garden Club.
Active in the First Baptist Church, Diane was a member of the Ruth Sunday School Class and served on the Welcome Window Committee. She participated in Operation Christmas Child and for many years coordinated buying, wrapping, and distributing gifts for local needy students. She demonstrated her strong Christian faith in all her endeavors throughout her life.
She is survived by her loving sisters, Carlynne Daniel Smith of Zolfo Springs, FL and Sandra Daniel Usery of Barnesville; nephews, Robbie Smith and Chad Usery (Rhonda); devoted niece, Stacey Usery Tenney (Scott); great nieces and nephews, Daniel Usery, Ansley Usery, Sydney Tenney, and Michael Tenney; dear cousins, Cheryl and Charles West; and additional cherished cousins.
Funeral services will be at 3:30, Thursday, August 10, 2017, at First Baptist Church of Barnesville with Rev. Garth Forster officiating. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Breedlove Memorial Chapel Wednesday evening from 7:00 until 9:00.
Flowers will be appreciated, or memorials may be made to Little Children of the World, Inc., 333 Sims St., Barnesville, GA 30204.
Services are being arranged and directed by Breedlove Memorial Chapel, Barnesville, GA. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.breedlovememorialchapel.com