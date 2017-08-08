Four young males - three white, one black - fled from a crash on High Falls Rd. Tuesday afternoon at about 3:30 p.m.
The vehicle overturned near 295 High Falls Rd. Passersby saw them exit the wrecked vehicle and flee on foot. One snapped the photo that is inset above.
One of the four, the white male in jeans with no shirt, was later captured nearby by Lamar deputies. He suffered a wrist injury in the wreck.
The other four remained on the loose at 5:30 p.m. with personnel from LCSO, Butts County and DNR searching for them with dogs.
If you see anything unusual in the area, call 911.
The four may have been involved in a burglary, sheriff Brad White reported.
UPDATE: Monroe deputies captured the remaining three fugitives at 8:22 p.m. in High Falls.
Sgt. Anthony Thompson leads one of the fugitives out of the woods off High Falls Road (Photo: Walter Geiger)
