Trojan starters hang tough with Manchester

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, August 9. 2017
By Walter Geiger

A good crowd by preseason standards was on hand at Trojan Field Friday night as Lamar opened the John Flath era with a scrimmage against Manchester. There was no live kicking or kick return action in the scrimmage.

Manchester finished 10-2 last season with both losses coming to eventual Class A state champion Macon County. The Blue Devils featured a strong running attack and have a stellar quarterback in Garrett Brown who is six feet, seven inches tall and has committed to play baseball at UGA.

“Manchester had a considerable size advantage at every position but not once did our guys back down from the fight. One of the things I have learned about this team this summer is that they love competition,” Flath said.

Lamar played its projected starters almost exclusively in the first half which ended in a 7-7 tie. The Blue Devils pulled away when younger players rotated in.
“I was pleased with our starters. Our goals were to continue to show improvement and get a look at as many players as possible. There was considerable improvement from Tuesday to Friday and we expect that to continue over the next two weeks before we kick off the regular season,” Flath said.

South Atlanta comes to Trojan Field this Friday for LC’s second and final preseason scrimmage. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. The Hornets went 3-7 last season.

Flath noted the Hornets mix the triple option and passing attacks and boast a very athletic quarterback, big receivers and an outstanding defensive line.
