Updated: So, why are radio and cell signals diminished?

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Thursday, August 10. 2017
Updated: 3 hours ago
By Walter Geiger and Derek Petty

In last week’s edition, we looked into multiple complaints from area residents about diminished signals for FM & Am radio stations and cell service. Judging from the number of responses to our social media outreach, the problem is widespread.

We reached out to local experts to get their opinion on the matter.

Tom Rauch lives near Johnstonville, is a HAM radio operator and designs radio systems. He has his own radio tower on his property.

Rauch contends the loss of radio signals and diminished cell service have different causes.

#1 No Thanks on 08/10/17 at 01:39 PM
If you want a headache, get you a spectrum map and study it. Compare it to one 15 years ago. You will see where all the bandwidth is going and what little space is left between allocated frequencies with the digital revolution. With analog broadcasts there was plenty of spacing to reduce bleeding of channels. Now digital TV broadcasts have enough bandwidth to broadcast many "channels" in the same amount or less. And many been moved up into the UHF bands which is going to cut down on the range due to UHFs being susceptible interference at long range based on the same transmitted wattage. Wait til "5G" rolls out and the Internet is delivered wirelessly by traditional ISPs. They are boasting speeds of 100Mbps.
#1.1 No Thanks on 08/10/17 at 04:12 PM
And terrestrial broadcast doesn't care about an area on the fringe of their market like Lamar. I don't know why we are in the Atlanta market anyway but that is another discussion. Truthfully, most get their TV from cable, satellite or internet streaming. "Local" channels are packaged in these medium forms. More people get their local channels from cable, satellite or internet than an antenna on the roof that you have to move to get signals from different geographical areas where broadcast antennae are located. I remember as a child having to go out and rotate the antenna mast to the west to pick up the Braves games on channel 17.
