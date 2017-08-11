South Atlanta comes to Trojan Field tonight for LC’s second and final preseason scrimmage. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. The Hornets went 3-7 last season.
Trojan coach John Flath noted the Hornets mix the triple option and passing attacks and boast a very athletic quarterback, big receivers and an outstanding defensive line.
South Atlanta defeated LC 21-10 last year in Lamar's first scrimmage under now departed former coach Brian Love.
First-year head coach John Flath is shown here exhorting his players during the scrimmage last week against Manchester. South Atlanta is here Friday tonight for the second and final preseason tuneup for Flath and his team. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Trojan Field. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
