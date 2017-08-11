Cayla Bishop, star sophomore catcher for the LC Lady Trojans who began their season Monday, has committed to play college ball at the University of Georgia for coach Lu Harris-Champer.
Bishop is the daughter of Samantha and Dane Bishop of Barnesville.
The Lady Trojans play in a tournament at Tattnall in Macon Friday and Saturday and host Upon-Lee Monday afternoon with JV action at 4:30 p.m. and the varsity playing at 6 p.m.
Cayla Bishop (File)
