Cayla Bishop (File)

Updated: LC’s Bishop commits to UGA

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Friday, August 11. 2017
Updated: 5 hours ago
Cayla Bishop, star sophomore catcher for the LC Lady Trojans who began their season Monday, has committed to play college ball at the University of Georgia for coach Lu Harris-Champer.

Bishop is the daughter of Samantha and Dane Bishop of Barnesville.

The Lady Trojans play in a tournament at Tattnall in Macon Friday and Saturday and host Upon-Lee Monday afternoon with JV action at 4:30 p.m. and the varsity playing at 6 p.m.
