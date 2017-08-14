James Norris Foster died August 12, 2017, at LaGrange Hospice. Norris was born in Griffin, Georgia on March 5, 1933. He was the first of three sons born to Alvin Harris Foster Sr. and Ernestine Norris Foster. His Family moved to Barnesville when he was quiet young. He attended Barnesville Grammar School, Gordon High School, Gordon Military College and the University of Georgia. He remained an avid Georgia football fan.
He is predeceased by his parents, his two brothers Edward Lanier Foster and Alvin Harris (Sonny) Foster Jr.
Norris was in the Army, serving 13 months in Korea. After discharge, he returned to Barnesville and worked at the William Carter Company for 28 years, before moving to Troup County.
Norris enjoyed playing golf and softball and was a dedicated runner. He ran 20 consecutive Peachtree Road Races, was active in LaGrange Track Club and Columbus Track Club. He owned and operated Athletic Attic of LaGrange until retirement in 2000.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Kathryn Craft Foster, daughter, Sharon F Dickson, son-in-law, Robert (Bob) Dickson, two granddaughters, Beryl Foster Dickson and Meagan D. Knight and her husband Christopher Knight, sister-in-law, Claire G. Foster, two nieces, one nephew, two great nieces two great nephews, and many cousins and friends. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.higginsfuneralhomes.com
The family will receive friends at the Higgins LaGrange Chapel, on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Higgins LaGrange Chapel, 706-884-7117