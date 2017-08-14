John David Neighbors, of LaGrange, passed away on August 10, 2017. He was born in Okinawa, Japan to the late William Harry Neighbors and Kathryn S. Neighbors on June 24, 1969. He worked as a supervisor for Southern Janitorial. He is also predeceased by his sister, Elizabeth "Betsy" Neighbors Norred and his uncle, Paul Miletich Jr.
John David Neighbors is survived by his daughter, Emily Peyton Neighbors; his nephew, Jacob A. Norred; his uncle H. Larry Neighbors.
A memorial service will be held at Grace Baptist Church on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. Reverend Donnie Benefield will be officiating. The family will receive friends at the church for 5:00 p.m. until service time on Tuesday. Higgins LaGrange Chapel Funeral Home, 706-884-7117.