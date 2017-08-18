Skip to first row site navigation
Skip to second row site navigation
Skip to news entries
Skip to archive page
Skip to double wide sidebar
Skip to tabbed sidebar
Skip to left sidebar
Skip to right sidebar
Home
Classifieds
Community Page
Schedules
▼
Gordon Sports
LCHS Baseball
Trojan Football
Local Weather
About Us
Subscribe
Contact Us
Real Estate
Police report
Barnesville.com
Top Stories
News
Crime/Arrests
▼
Crime
Arrests
Births/Obituaries
▼
Births
Obituaries
Sports
Opinion
▼
Geiger's Counter
Food/Features
▼
Food
Features
Public Notices
Police report
Posted by
Walter Geiger
in
Arrests
Friday, August 18. 2017
Between Monday, August 7 and Monday, August 14 the Barnesville Police Department made the following arrests:
Please
login
or
register
to read the rest of this story.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (
Linear
| Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please
login
or
register
to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Login
Username
Password
First time users SIGN UP HERE!
Comments
No Thanks
about
So, why are radio and cell signals diminished?
Thu, Aug 17, 2017 - 04:32 PM
Our Barnesville towers are overworked in my opinion and according to fair access pol [...]
Kent Kingsley
about
Pet peeves: We all have them
Wed, Aug 16, 2017 - 04:09 PM
Walter, right on about voting for a month before an election. What a waste of time, [...]
Cheryl Chester
about
Buggy Days hype video debuts
Tue, Aug 15, 2017 - 09:38 AM
Very good job, I am glad to see barnesville getting good promotion!!! Lets pull toge [...]
Recent Stories
Laura Leigh Miller
Friday, August 18 2017
Eclipse danger to eyes no joke, Schmude says
Friday, August 18 2017
Police report
Friday, August 18 2017
Pet peeves: We all have them
Wednesday, August 16 2017
LCPS teacher dies at Emory
Wednesday, August 16 2017
Archives
August 2017
July 2017
Recent...
Older...
Copyright
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Powered by
s9y
&
Optional Necessity
•
Admin
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette