Mr. James Oldham, age 86 of Barnesville, passed away Sunday, August 13, 2017 at his home.
Mr. Oldham was born July 25, 1931 in Miami, FL. He was a World Traveler, loved gourmet food, was an avid golfer and loved to fish. Mr. Oldham was a member of Grand Lodge of Florida for 50 years and was a radio operator during the Korean War while he was serving his Country in the U.S. Airforce. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry & Betty Ruth Ott Lindsay.
Survivors include his son & daughter-in-law, Mark & Theresa Jones Oldham of Barnesville; grandchildren, Ricky & Michael Oldham; 2 great-grandchildren; brother, Bob Oldham of Miami, FL and his beloved dog Boggie.
