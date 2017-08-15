/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Updated: Commission listens; tax increase reduced

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Tuesday, August 15. 2017
Updated: 8 hours ago
By Kay S. Pedrotti

Lamar County Commission chairman Charles Glass had no words when the four other commissioners sat silent when he asked for a motion to approve a resolution to raise the county’s property tax rate by one mill Tuesday night.

“We’re going to be here a long time, I guess,” Glass said, looking in turn at each commissioner. Finally, commissioner Ryran Traylor moved that the rate be reduced by a half-mill to 12.095. Bob Heiney seconded, and the vote was unanimous.

The surprise move followed a public hearing with 10 speakers, all calling for tax relief for property owners. Approval of the millage reduction came about halfway through the regular meeting which followed the public hearing. It was the third and final hearing on the tax increase.

The new rate will require the commissioners to “go back and figure out how to cut about $225,000 more out of the proposed budget,” Glass said.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette