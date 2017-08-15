By Kay S. Pedrotti
Lamar County Commission chairman Charles Glass had no words when the four other commissioners sat silent when he asked for a motion to approve a resolution to raise the county’s property tax rate by one mill Tuesday night.
“We’re going to be here a long time, I guess,” Glass said, looking in turn at each commissioner. Finally, commissioner Ryran Traylor moved that the rate be reduced by a half-mill to 12.095. Bob Heiney seconded, and the vote was unanimous.
The surprise move followed a public hearing with 10 speakers, all calling for tax relief for property owners. Approval of the millage reduction came about halfway through the regular meeting which followed the public hearing. It was the third and final hearing on the tax increase.
The new rate will require the commissioners to “go back and figure out how to cut about $225,000 more out of the proposed budget,” Glass said.
