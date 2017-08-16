With chicken thighs on sale this week at Giant for 69-cents a pound, this is a family pleasing recipe to try:
8 whole chicken thighs (with skin and bone in)
1-lb baby red potatoes
1 bag baby carrots (16 oz)
1 pound green beans, cleaned and trimmed
1/2 cup honey
1/2 cup soy sauce
1 tablespoon lemon juice
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon dried basil
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Combine honey, soy sauce, lemon juice, garlic and spices in bowl and whisk together
Place 4 thighs in bottom of 6-quart slow cooker and pour over half of the sauce.
Add potatoes and carrots, then rest of thighs. Pour over remaining sauce
Cover and cook on low 8 hours or on high 4 hours
30 minutes before cook time finishes, add green beans.
Crock Pot Honey Garlic Chicken
