Theresa Shirley

LCPS teacher dies at Emory

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Wednesday, August 16. 2017
A second grade teacher at LCPS died Sunday after complications arose during a medical procedure.

Theresa Shirley died at Emory University Hospital, school superintendent Dr. Jute Wilson reported. Grief counselors were on hand at the school Monday to comfort students.

A memorial service will be held in Arizona but plans have not yet been finalized.

In lieu of flowers, all contributions in her honor should be made to Union Baptist Church in Griffin. The address is 1405 North McDonough Rd., Griffin, Ga 30223. These funds will go towards missions to help bring others to Jesus Christ. This was her wish.

Monitor barnesville.com for updates.
