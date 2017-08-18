Dr. Richard Schmude says those who take lightly the threat of viewing Monday’s solar eclipse with the naked eye need to be enlightened.
Dr. Schmude, a professor of chemistry at Gordon and a world-renowned astronomer, knows what he is talking about.
LCPS kindergartner Madison Fiorvanti is geared up for Monday’s solar eclipse with her safety glasses and telescope at the ready. She is the daughter of Jodi and Dillan Fiorvanti. Safety glasses are essential for eclipse viewing, according to renowned astronomer Dr. Richard Schmude of the GSC faculty. Lamar school’s are delaying dismissals Monday to avoid inadvertent exposure. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Eclipse danger to eyes no joke, Schmude says
