Mrs. Laura Leigh Miller, age 41, of Barnesville passed away Monday, August 14, 2017 in a Spalding County Healthcare Facility. She is the daughter of Mr. Frank Gurr and Mrs. Brenda Gurr. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Mr. Thomas and Florence Gurr and by her maternal grandparents, Mr. George and Betty Mears.
Mrs. Miller was employed at Central Georgia Vein Center as a practice manager and previously worked at Spalding Regional Hospital in the O.R. as a surgical tech. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Barnesville.
Survivors include her loving husband of seven years, Robert Ferrell Miller; children, Hannah Marie Grace Frey and Caullin Eric Thomas Frey; stepdaughters, Margaret Emmaline Miller and Sarah Alice Ann Miller; parents, Frank Gurr and Brenda Gurr; sister and brother-in-law, Traci and Dwayne Jolley; uncle, Ricky Mears: mother-in-law and father-in-law, Alice and Robin Miller; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Rachel and Andy Rice; and three nieces and one nephew also survive.
A memorial service for Mrs. Laura Leigh Miller will be conducted on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel of Williams Funeral Home with the Reverad Garth Forster officiating. There will be a visitation following the memorial service at the Millers’ home, 720 Thomaston St., GA 30204.
Those who wish may view the memorial page and sign the guestbook online at williamsfh.net.
Williams Funeral Home of Barnesville is in charge of arrangements, 770-358-1678.