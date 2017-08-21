Mrs. Hazel Pittman Flournoy, age 78, of Griffin, passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2017 at Heritage Inn in Barnesville.
Mrs. Flournoy was born on August 9, 1939 in Spartanburg, SC. She was the daughter of the late Albert and Lucille Pittman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Frank Flournoy Jr.(Buster)
Survivors include her daughter, Patrician Jones of Jacksonville FL; son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Donna Flournoy of Barnesville; grandchildren, Kelby Flournoy, Reid Flournoy, and Corey Jones; great-grandson, Link Jones; sister, Elizabeth Pitts and brother David Pittman of Griffin.
Memorial services for Mrs. Hazel Pittman Flournoy will be held on Friday, August 25, 2017 at 4:00PM in the chapel of Haisten McCullough Funeral Home. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, August 25, 2017 from 2-4 PM at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow in Westwood Mausoleum.
To pay condolences online to the family, please do so at www.haistenmccullough.com.
Haisten McCullough Funeral Home, 1155 Everee Inn Rd. is in charge of arrangements.