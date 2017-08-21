Mr. William Phillip Esco, 72, of Barnesville, GA, died Saturday, August 19, 2017, at the Medical Center of Central GA.
Mr. Esco was born May 26, 1945, in Atlanta, GA, to James and Sara Esco. He was a car enthusiast who loved his family and friends, and he lived life to the fullest.
Mr. Esco was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Esco and his mother Sara Esco. He is survived by two sons, Jimmy (Stacy) Esco of Brandon, MS, and Ricky Esco of Bryan, TX; his father, Jim Esco of Thomaston, GA; a brother, James Richard Esco of Barnesville, GA; four grandchildren: Amanda (Robert), Herrmann and Amy (Kyle Howard) Esco, both of Bryan, TX; Shelly Esco and Kody Esco, both of Brandon, MS; four great grandchildren: Davis Luce, Kyle Herrmann, and Makenzie Noey, all of Bryan, TX; and Zeke Cobb of Brandon, MS; and nieces and nephews: Mark and Stacey Esco, Phil and Kitty Spivey, and Russ and Mandy Moon.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Ronald McDonald House Charities, 1160 Forsyth Street, Macon, GA 31201.
Fletcher-Day Funeral Home of Thomaston, GA, is in charge of all arrangements. Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at fletcherdayfuneralhome.com.