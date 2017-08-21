/Unitedbank
(Top-bottom). The eclipse as shot with an iPhone 7 through eclipse glasses by staff photographer Nolan George; Tot, the rescuer dog of Cody Holsclaw, outfitted with welding goggles for the event; Herald-Gazette staff members (l-r) Missy Ware, Tasha Webster and George take in the rare sight.

Eclipse fascinates the 'Ville

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Monday, August 21. 2017
A sliver of sun, crescents under trees and puzzled pets were the order of the day Tuesday afternoon as the great solar eclipse hit Barnesville.

Expert astrologer Dr. Richard Schmude detected a 21 degree drop in the temperature of concrete on campus at the peak of the eclipse.
