/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Two of three city council races contested

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Wednesday, August 23. 2017
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, five candidates have qualified for three seats up for grabs on the Barnesville city council in the upcoming Nov. 7 election. Qualifying closes today at 4:30 p.m. The fee is $45.

In the Ward 2 race, incumbent Chris Hightower is the lone qualifier.

In Ward 4, incumbent Larry Whitworth and challenger Joe Sims have qualified.

In Ward 5, incumbent Mark Stone has qualified as has challenger Cecil (Butch) McDaniel.

More to follow....
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette