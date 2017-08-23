Two of three city council races contested

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, five candidates have qualified for three seats up for grabs on the Barnesville city council in the upcoming Nov. 7 election. Qualifying closes today at 4:30 p.m. The fee is $45.
In the Ward 2 race, incumbent Chris Hightower is the lone qualifier.
In Ward 4, incumbent Larry Whitworth and challenger Joe Sims have qualified.
In Ward 5, incumbent Mark Stone has qualified as has challenger Cecil (Butch) McDaniel.
More to follow....
