Football kicks off Friday night here

The John Flath era officially dawns Friday when the Lamar County Trojans host the Northeast Raiders of Macon at Summers Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
The Raiders are also breaking in a new coach in Ashley Harden, formerly of Twiggs County.
LC went 6-5 last season before getting walloped by Chattooga in the first round of the playoffs. Northeast went 2-8.
Junior Quarterback Jonah Stout (18) is back to run the Trojan Wing-T attack after operating in a spread offense last season. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
