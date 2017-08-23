/Unitedbank
Junior Quarterback Jonah Stout (18) is back to run the Trojan Wing-T attack after operating in a spread offense last season. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Football kicks off Friday night here

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Wednesday, August 23. 2017
The John Flath era officially dawns Friday when the Lamar County Trojans host the Northeast Raiders of Macon at Summers Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

The Raiders are also breaking in a new coach in Ashley Harden, formerly of Twiggs County.

LC went 6-5 last season before getting walloped by Chattooga in the first round of the playoffs. Northeast went 2-8.
