Stone withdraws; city races set

Qualifying for the Nov. 7 Barnesville municipal election closed Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. with the surprise withdrawal of Ward 5 councilman and current mayor pro tem Mark Stone.
Stone withdrew due to the anticipation of more travel with his job at which he was just promoted, according to city elections superintendent Carolyn Parker.
The withdrawal left former councilman Butch McDaniel as the only qualifier in the Ward 5 race.
Incumbent Ward 2 councilman Christopher Hightower also drew no opposition.
The lone contested race is in Ward 4 where incumbent Larry Whitworth will be challenged by Joe Sims. Whitworth, 74, is a retired engineer. Sims, 52, works in real estate.