Buggy Days is just around the corner and the 2017 commemorative t-shirt pays homage to Barnesville’s conversion to Wind Gap this summer for filming of HBO’s ‘Sharp Objects”.
The shirt was designed by local artist Andrew Patrick Henry who also did the Wind Gap murals downtown.
Pictured are (l-r) chamber director Chris Deraney, Buggy Days chairman Tim Turner, chamber president Stacey Ard and Henry.
Buggy Days blends Barnesville, Wind Gap
