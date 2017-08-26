4 chicken breasts (can be frozen)⠀
1/2c low sodium soy sauce ⠀
1/2c honey ⠀
1/4c rice vinegar ⠀
2t onion powder ⠀
2 garlic cloves, minced⠀
1/4t pepper ⠀
3/4t ground ginger ⠀
1/4c water ⠀
⠀
Put chicken in crock pot. Mix all sauce ingredients in a 1 quart mixing bowl and pour over the chicken. Cook on low for 4 to 5 hours and then shred your chicken with a hand mixer for amazing shredding capabilities! ⠀
⠀
If you do this in your instant pot use the manual setting and cook for 40 minutes on high pressure. ⠀
⠀
This is the perfect mix of sweet and salty! So delish!! ⠀
Honey Teriyaki Chicken
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks