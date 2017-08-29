Mrs. Edna Conkle Hensler, age 80, of Milner, formerly of Hampton, passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2017.
Mrs. Hensler was born in Hampton, GA on September 22, 1936 to the late Annie Belle Conkle and the late Eugene Elijah Conkle. She was a member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church in Hampton, and the Willing Workers Sunday School Class. Mrs. Hensler had an unwavering faith in God and studied her Bible daily. She worked with the Henry County Sheriff’s Department as the Sheriff’s administrative assistant for twenty four years and previously was a homemaker for twenty years. During her time as a homemaker, she also assisted her husband with bookkeeping and logistics for his electrical, heating and air conditioning business. While assisting her husband in his business, Mrs. Hensler, was also heavily involved in her children’s sports, church and community activities. Her hobbies included baking, cake decorating, and quilting. She turned her hobby of baking and cake decorating into a small business. Mrs. Hensler loved her immediate and extended family and would proclaim that her greatest accomplishment in her life was her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents Mrs. Hensler was preceded in death by her sisters, Elsie Wallace and Ann Arendall; and brothers, Robert Conkle and Thomas Conkle.
Mrs. Hensler is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bill Hensler; daughters, Terry Smith (Steve), and Sabra Cowart (Jay); sons Ronnie (Pat), Donnie (Amy), Henry (Connie), and Thomas (Angela); grandchildren, Holly and Hunter(Emily) Hensler, Blake and Grace Hensler, Anna and Jase Cowart, Caitlin Price and Emma Hensler, Vy Hensler, Trina Kelly (Trey), Laura Maddox (Adam) and Amanda Walker (Terry) ; great-grandchild, Amelia Hensler; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ellen Henderson, Audrey Tuck (Marcus) and Linda Parrish (Roy); and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mrs. Edna Conkle Hensler will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 11:00 am at Liberty Hill Baptist Church in Hampton. Pastor Kory Burel will officiate. Interment will follow at Babbs Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Liberty Hill Baptist Church, Continuing the Vision, 2957 Mt Carmel Road, Hampton, GA 30228.
