By Walter Geiger
Among a plethora of cases set for consideration by the Lamar County grand jury to be empaneled Sept. 11 is that of alleged home invader Christopher Jordan.
Jordan, 31, faces multiple charges in connection with a home invasion May 23 at the Brent Road farm of Rick and Cathy Hacht. Jordan allegedly terrorized the couple and shot and killed their Golden Retriever Cotton whom they credit with saving their lives.
Home invasion suspect Christopher Jordan.
Updated: Home invasion case goes to grand jury Sept. 11
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks