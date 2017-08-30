/Unitedbank
Lady Highlanders off to great start on soccer pitch

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, August 30. 2017
By Walter Geiger

The Gordon Lady Highlanders are off to a torrid start to the college soccer season with a 2-0 record under coach Scott Henderson.

After a tough schedule of preseason scrimmages against high level club teams, Gordon went to Oxford College Aug. 22, getting one goal in the first half and adding three more in the second for a 4-0 win.

Cynthia Coronel and Skylar Bertram had a goal and an assist for Gordon. Nina Burgess and Joselin Benitez also had one goal each while Courtney Hahn and Ashlyn Halseth had assists.

Keepers Maddie Adams and Selina Abbott each had a save for the Lady Highlanders.

On Aug. 26, Gordon played at South Georgia and came away with a 4-2 win.

Bertram led GSC with two goals and an assist. Benitez and Michayla Barnes had one goal each. Coronel and Marisol Estrada each had assists.

Adams had two saves in the net for Gordon.

The Lady Highlanders play at USC-Salkahatchie Wednesday. The home opener is Friday against LaGrange College. First touch is set for 7 p.m.

GSC goes to Covenant Saturday for a noon match.
