Teriyaki Grilled Vegetable Grain Bowls

Instructions
Fill a large pot with water - bring it to boil on the stove. Add a pinch of salt and the farro. Cook for 12-15 minutes, until tender. Drain the farro and set aside in a warm place.
To prepare the kabobs, slice the squash in ¼ inch thick rounds (slice as evenly as possible so they cook evenly). Slice the bell pepper into 2 inch squares. Quarter the red onion, then separate the layers. If you are slicing the mushrooms, cut them into ¼ inch thick pieces.
If you are using wooden/bamboo skewers for the vegetables, soak them in water for about 10 minutes.
To assemble the kabobs, skewer the vegetables in a pattern onto the wooden sticks (ex - zucchini, red pepper, onion, yellow squash, mushroom...then repeat). I repeated the pattern 3 times for each kabob.
Continue skewering the vegetables until they are all on the kabobs sticks. Set in a large, deep pan.
Mix the Kikkoman® Less Sodium Teriyaki Marinade & Sauce and the sesame oil together. Use a pastry brush or grill brush to apply the mixture to the vegetable kabobs. Coat all sides, and if there is extra sauce at the end, drizzle the remainder over the top of the skewers.
Place the kabobs on the grill (ours was heated to around 400 degrees F) for about 6-8 minutes, turning half way through the cooking process. Remove from the grill and place on a serving dish.
To assemble the grain bowls, add a scoop of farro to a bowl/plate. Top with 2 vegetable skewers (you can remove the vegetables from the skewers and serve without them as well - I'd recommend this if you are serving children!). Serve with additional teriyaki sauce and soy sauce for dipping/drizzling. Enjoy!