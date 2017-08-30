Barnesville First United Methodist Church helping Houston

Barnesville First United Methodist Church will serve as an area hub for cleaning kit donations to be delivered to Houston, Texas in the wake of devastation left by Hurricane Harvey.
Cleaning kits, or flood buckets, are filled with items used for cleaning up after a flood or hurricane.
Flood buckets cost about $65 to assemble and include several items like household cleaners, laundry detergent, etc. If you can not donate a bucket, bucket items are also welcome. For a specific list of cleaning kit requirements visit: http://www.umcor.org/ArticleDocuments/232/Cleaning%20Kit%20Assembly%20Instructions.pdf.aspx?Embed=Y
. A video showing how to assemble cleaning kits is available online at: http://www.umcor.org/UMCOR/Relief-Supplies/Relief-Supply-Kits/Cleaning
.
For the next two Sundays BFUMC is accepting bucket donations from church goers. Anyone from the community wishing to donate can drop off buckets at the church office which is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. If you need to drop off items after office hours, you may leave donations at the glass door on the Holmes Street side of the church.
BFUMC is accepting flood bucket donations from other local churches and organizations as well. All bucket donations will be picked up by the United Methodist North Georgia Conference and be delivered to Houston.
Monetary donations can also be made to the United Methodist Committee On Relief (UMCOR) for hurricane relief. Any checks should be made out to Barnesville First United Methodist Church with “Hurricane Relief” in the memo.