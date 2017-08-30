A Barnesville police officer was hurt Aug. 25 when his service weapon went off while he was cleaning it.
Patrolman Michael Blankenship will be out of commission for some time after he was shot in the left hand. He is expected to make a full recovery.
Chief Craig Cooper called Blankenship an "outstanding officer".
'We expect a full recovery and look forward to his return to work.This is a prime example of the importance of gun safety, even involving experienced and trained individuals," Chief Cooper said.
Officer Blankenship (Photo: BPD)
BPD officer hurt when gun goes off during cleaning
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks