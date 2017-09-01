/Unitedbank
Updated: LCSO investigators working armed robbery

Walter Geiger
Friday, September 1. 2017
LCSO investigators are working an armed robbery that allegedly occurred Aug. 31 at Hamrick’s Trading Post on Hwy. 341 South.

Proprietor Dan Hamrick reported he was accosted by two black males at approximately 8 p.m. who made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Capt. Jake Sutton of the criminal investigations division.

No injuries were reported.
#1 Annette Glenn on 09/01/17 at 10:23 PM
They are lucky they didn't get shot!
