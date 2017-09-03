/Unitedbank
15 minute chicken and veggies

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Food
Sunday, September 3. 2017
2 medium chicken breasts, chopped
1 cup bell pepper, chopped (any colors you like)
½ onion, chopped
1 zucchini, chopped
1 cup broccoli florets
½ cup tomatoes, chopped or plum/grape
2 tablespoons olive oil
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon italian seasoning
¼ teaspoon paprika (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 500 degree F.
Chop all the veggies into large pieces. In another cutting board chop the chicken into cubes.
Place the chicken and veggies in a medium roasting dish or sheet pan. Add the olive oil, salt and pepper, italian seasoning, and paprika. Toss to combine.
Bake for 15 minutes or until the veggies are charred and chicken is cooked. Enjoy with rice, pasta, or a salad.
