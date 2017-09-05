Masons to host Buggy Days golf tournament

Pinta Lodge #88 F&AM will sponsor its third annual Buggy Days Golf Outing to benefit the Masonic Children’s Home and other local charities.
The event is set for Monday, Sept. 13 at Morgan Dairy Golf Club.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m.
There will be multiple door prizes and longest drive and closest to the pin contests.
The fee for a four-person team is $300. Sponsorships are also being sought.
For more information, contact Brad White at 770-358-5377 or Phillip Bell at 770-358-1108.
